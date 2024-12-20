Caldera has rolled out version 18 of its award-winning raster image processor (“RIP”) software for large-format digital printing and cutting.

Version 18 introduces a wide range of features and enhancements designed to boost productivity, streamline workflows, and improve print quality for professional printers, says Arnaud Fabre, head of product at Caldera. One of the highlights of Version 18 is the integration of the Adobe PDF Print Engine 6.3, which helps ensure superior performance and precision when rendering complex designs, he adds.

Version 18 also offers full compatibility with macOS Sequoia, including refined tools designed to simplify the print process and boost efficiency. Additionally, CalderaRIP continues to uphold its reputation for delivering unsurpassed print quality and color accuracy by including official Pantone, RAL, HKS, and NCS Spot Color Libraries to ensure precise brand color matching, says Fabre.

You can find pricing options for Caldera RIP here.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related