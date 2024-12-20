Apple TV+ productions are nominated for five Annie Awards, which recognize excellence in animation shown in American cinema and television.

“Wonder Pets: In the City Episode: Save Tate?” (a Nickelodeon Production in association with Apple) is nominated for Best TV/Media—Preschool episode.

“WondLa Episode: Ruins” (a Skydance Animation in association with Apple) is in the Best TV/Media—Children running.

“WondLa Episode: Captive” (Skydance Animation in association with Apple) is nominated in the “Best Music-TV/Media” category.

“WondLa Episode: Bargain” (Skydance Animation in association with Apple) is nominated in the Best Production Design-TV/Media division.

“Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin” (WildBrain Studios in association with Apple) is nominated for “Best Storyboarding-TV Media (Short Film) category.

The winners will be announced at the 52nd annual Annie Awards ceremony on February 8 at UCLA’s Royce Hall in Westwood. You can find a complete list of nominees here.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related