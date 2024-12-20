Apple TV+ has hired Catherine Lees, an ex-Sky vet, to lead its international video team, reports Deadline.

She joined the tech giant earlier this month in the International Director – TV – Apple role. She replaces Chiara Cipriani, whom Deadline says has “moved into a different role.”

In a post on LinkedIn, Lees said she was “thrilled to announce” she had started the new gig leading what Apple terms the “international video team.” “Apple has always been a company I’ve deeply admired, and I’m beyond excited and grateful to be part of such an inspiring organisation, working with a brilliant team, with the most incredible content,” she wrote, before thanking her former employer Sky, where she worked for 15 years.

About Apple TV+

