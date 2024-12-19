Silverstein Properties, a real estate development, investment, and management firm, and its partners SwiftConnect, Allegion, and Kastle, have announced they are live with resident keys in Apple Wallet for all apartment units at a multi-family housing location: Silverstein’s Silver Towers residential property at 606 West 42nd Street in New York City.

Silverstein’s residential tenants now have an easy and secure way to add a resident key to Apple Wallet to access the apartment building and unlock their homes with a simple tap of an iPhone or Apple Watch—thus eliminating the need to use a traditional, physical key, according to Tal Kerret, president of Silverstein Properties.

To provide residential tenants with this experience, SwiftConnect integrates with the Kastle Access Control platform; Schlage®mobile credentials; and access control devices from Allegion, as well as all other necessary business platforms and systems to create a unified digital network for hassle-free mobile access.

