“Shōgun” helmer Jonathan Van Tulleken has signed on to direct and executive produce “Lucky,” an Apple TV+ limited series starring Anya Taylor-Joy who also executive produces alongside Reese Witherspoon, as well as Jonathan Tropper (of Apple TV+’s “See”). Van Tulleken will direct several episodes, including the pilot, and serve as executive producer.

Topper created the Hello Sunshine-produced series based on Marissa Stapley’s bestselling novel and Reese’s Book Club pick of the same name, the article notes. The novel/limited series centers on a young woman (Taylor-Joy) who left behind the life of crime she was raised in years ago, but must now embrace her darker, criminal side one final time in a desperate attempt to escape her past.

