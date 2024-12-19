Apple Intelligence’s summary feature should be banned after it falsely reported that Luigi Mangione had shot himself, says Reporters Without Borders — as noted by 9to5Mac.

The non-profit body advises the United Nations, Council of Europe, and other governmental agencies on issues relating to journalism and freedom of information.

This week, the AI-powered summary falsely made it appear BBC News had published an article claiming Mangione, the man arrested following the murder of healthcare insurance CEO Brian Thompson in New York, had shot himself. He has not. A spokesperson from the BBC said the corporation had contacted Apple “to raise this concern and fix the problem.”

However the BBC says it’s not the only news publisher which has had headlines misrepresented by Apple Intelligence’s summary feature. On November 21, three articles on different topics from the New York Times were grouped together in one notification – with one part reading “Netanyahu arrested”, referring to the Israeli prime minister,” the BBC says.

Reporters Without Borders says these incidents illustrates that generative AI services are still too immature to produce reliable information for the public, and should not be allowed on the market for such uses.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related