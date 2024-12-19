Apple TV+ has landed a high-profile drama series project for development, according to Deadline.

Tentatively titled “Bananas,” it has Oscar Isaac and Ana de Armas set to star and executive produce, and David O. Russell attached to direct and executive produce, the article adds. The premise of the potential series, written and executive produced by Carolina Paiz (“Orange is the New Black,” “Narcos”), hasn’t been disclosed, Deadline notes.

