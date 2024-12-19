Apple is in talks with Tencent and TikTok owner ByteDance about integrating their artificial intelligence models into iPhones sold in China, Reuters reports, quoting three unnamed “sources familiar with the matter.”

Tencent is a Chines multinational technology conglomerate. ByteDance is a Chinese Internet tech company. Both have have developed their own AI models – Doubao and Hunyuan, respectively. Reuters says that one or both could potentially be integrated into Chinese iPhones if the talks prove successful. Apple has reportedly previously held talks with Baidu, another Chine-based multinational tech company, about similar AI integration.

Last month it was reported by the Financial Times that Apple is facing a roadblock in launching Apple Intelligence in China, with regulators cautioning that foreign companies face a “difficult and long process” for approval unless they partner with local firms.

The article reported that a senior official at the Cyberspace Administration of China says foreign device makers will find a “simple and straightforward approval process” IF they utilize already-approved large language models (LLMs) from Chinese companies, rather than attempting to implement their own AI systems.

Apple Intelligence was announced on September 9. The personal intelligence system combines the power of generative models with personal context to deliver intelligence starting with iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1. More features will launch in the coming months.

