Apple is close to winning government approval to end the ban on iPhone 16 sales in the country, reports Bloomberg.

The tech giant has offered US$1 billion and a promise to build an AirTag Batam, the article adds, quoting unnamed “people familiar with the matter.” The Batam facility is expected to initially employ 1,000 workers and will eventually account for 20% of global AirTag production.

On October 8, it was reported that Indonesia was blocking the sale of the iPhone 16 line-up because Apple hadn’t compiled with local content regulations aimed at boosting the domestic industry.

The tech giant has yet to fulfill its investment commitments in Indonesia and must renew its domestic component level (TKDN) license, Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita said.

“Apple’s iPhone 16 cannot be sold in Indonesia yet because the extension of the TKDN certification is still pending, awaiting further investment realization from Apple,” Agus told reporters in Jakarta on October 8. The iPhone maker has only invested 1.48 trillion rupiah (about US$95 million) in Indonesia, he said, “falling short of its total commitment” of 1.71 trillion rupiah.”

