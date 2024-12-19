As Apple warned on November 19, it’s ending iCloud backup support for iOS 8 and earlier.

Device backups now require iOS 9 or later. Apple says this is to align more closely with its published minimum software requirements. Your backup data will be deleted unless you update to iOS 9 or later.

If your device is already running updated software, no action is required. Otherwise,, if you have devices with iOS 5 through iOS 8, Apple notes that:

° You won’t be able to create new backups for these devices.

° Your existing backups of these devices will be inaccessible.

All apps, data, and content on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch remain on your device. To keep using iCloud Backup, you can update your iPhone or iPad to iOS 9 or later. Or, you can manually back up your device to a Mac or PC with iTunes or Finder.

