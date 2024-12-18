Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: Apple’s latest macOS Sequoia 15.2 update has introduced a critical bug that prevents the popular backup utility SuperDuper from creating bootable backups, according to the app’s chief developer, Shirt Pocket’s Dave Nanian.

° From 9to5Mac: The year is almost over, and Apple’s planning for 2025 to bring a big new push into Home products. Here are three Home devices expected to launch in the new year.

° From Macworld: 2025 should bring significant design changes to Apple’s most important product for the first time in years.

° From AppleInsider: A TikTok trend makes an astounding claim that the iOS Photos widget displays who is reading your messages and may be looking back at your photos, and it is not based in reality at all.

° From Deepwater: Make no mistake, increased tariffs are coming for many manufacturers, but Apple and Tesla will be spared high tariffs – Trump doesn’t want Tesla to lose to BYD or Apple to lose to Samsung.

° From Cult of Mac: With purported details of the iPhone 17 Pro Max appearing online many months before the device’s launch, a Russian YouTube channel prepared renders that reveal what Apple’s next top-tier handset could look like.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related