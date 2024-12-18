Tablet sales continued their upward trajectory in the third quarter of 2024, growing 5% year on year to 7.7 million units, according to the Canalys research group. However, it wasn’t good news for the iPad.

According to Canalys, Apple’s tablet sales in China declined 13% year-over-year — from 2.3 million to 2 million. The iPad now has 26% of China’s tablet market compared to 29% for Samsung, the market leader in the country. In quarter three of 2023, the iPad had 31% of China’s tablet market.

n 2025, Canalys expects the PC recovery to be sustained, with desktops and notebooks growing by 9% and 4% respectively, backed by stimulus to support both consumer and business spending. Tablet shipments are set to decline slightly by 2% next year following a strong 2024, but the integration of AI capabilities will continue to drive penetration within the consumer and education segments.

