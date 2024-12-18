Apple TV+ shows have been nominated for six SCL Awards by the Society of Composers & Lyricists.

The awards celebrate excellence and innovation in music for visual media. Winners will be announced during the sixth annual SCL Awards on February 12 in Los Angeles. You can find a complete list of nominees here.

Nominated for “Outstanding Original Title Sequence for a Television Show: are Blake Neely, “Masters Of The Air,”; Danielle Ponder, “Manhunt”, and Jeff Toyne, “Palm Royale.”

Nominated for “Outstanding Original Score for a Television Production” are: Blake Neely, “Masters Of The Air,”; Finneas O’Oonnell, “Disclaimer”; and Jeff Toyne, “Palm Royale.”

