Apple is criticizing Meta Platforms, saying its many requests to access the iPhone maker’s software tools for its devices could impact users’ privacy and security, underscoring the intense rivalry between the two tech giants, reports Reuters.

Under the European Union’s Digital Markets Act that took effect last year, Apple must allow rivals and app developers to inter-operate with its own services or risk a fine of as much as 10% of its global annual turnover. However, Meta has made 15 interoperability requests so far, more than any other company, for potentially far-reaching access to Apple’s technology stack, the tech giant claims.

Of course, Apple can’t be happy that Meta dominates the AR/VR headset market, leaving the Vision Pro in the dust (for now; I think that will change in the next few years). Meta has 70.8% of the global AR/VR headset market.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related