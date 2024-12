Apple has released the second public betas of macOS Sequoia 15.3, iOS 18.3, iPadOS 18.3, and tvOS 18.3.

Public betas are available on Apple’s Beta Software Program website. Just remember that beta software is unfinished software, so proceed with care. Apple does public betas in order to increase the size of the pool of testers. The tech giant recommends keeping back-ups of your files before installing a public beta.

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today