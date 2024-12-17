Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From Amnesty International: Serbian police and intelligence authorities are using advanced phone spyware alongside mobile phone forensic products to unlawfully target journalists, environmental activists and other individuals in a covert surveillance campaign, a new Amnesty International report has revealed.

° From 9to5Mac: The Luigi Mangione fake news could have been easily avoided by Apple Intelligence.

° From Forbes: A newly published security report has confirmed what infosecurity professionals have seen over the past few months: a Bitcoin price surge fuelling a massive spike in password theft attacks. What is, perhaps, surprising is that it is Apple users who are mostly in the crosshairs of the crypto hackers.

° From The MacObserver: Apple’s iOS 18.2 update faces backlash as users report issues with new AI features, including ChatGPT integration and Image Playground.

° From Macworld: Apple’s plans for a gigantic foldable iPad make no sense.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode the MacVoices Live! panel of David Ginsburg, Eric Bolden, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, Marty Jencius, Jeff Gamet, Web Bixby, and Jim Rea praise Tim Cook’s political acumen and discuss how other CEOs are trying to copy it.

