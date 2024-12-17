Apple has set an Apple Watch Activity Challenge challenging Apple Watch owners to “Ring in the New Year” by closing all three rings for seven days in a row.

The “Ring in the New Year Challenge” will run from January 7 -31. Folks who complete the challenge will unlock the virtual achievement on the iPhone, Apple Watch, and in Apple’s Messages app. They’ll also gain access to exclusive stickers that can be used in the Messages app, FaceTime, and more.

Over the years, Apple has introduced various limited-edition challenges for Apple Watch users. Previous challenges have focused on shorter special events such as Lunar New Year, Veterans Day, and Earth Day.

