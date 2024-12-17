HITN, the leading Spanish-language public media network, has donated 35 iPads to PS 290 A.C.E. Academy for Scholars at the Geraldine Ferraro Campus.

This donation will equip an entire third-grade classroom with cutting-edge technology, empowering young learners, especially English Language Learners (ELLs), to reach new heights in their education, according to Michael D. Nieves, president and CEO of HITN.

About HITN-TV:

HITN-TV is a leading Spanish-language media company that offers educational and cultural programming for the whole family. It reaches more than 35 million homes in the United States and Puerto Rico through DIRECTV, AT&T U-verse, AT&T TV, DISH Network, Verizon FiOS TV, Comcast Xfinity, Charter Spectrum, Mediacom, CenturyLink, Prism and Altice, Liberty Cable & Claro (Puerto Rico). You can ownload the “HITN GO” Everywhere app available on Apple, Android, Apple TV, and Roku® with a wired subscription. For more information, visit: www.hitn.org and follow @HITNtv on social platforms.

About PS 290:

A.C.E. Academy for Scholars at the Geraldine Ferraro Campus is a public elementary school located in Ridgewood, NY, within the vibrant setting of a large urban area. The school serves 557 students across grades PK-5, fostering a diverse and dynamic learning environment. A.C.E. Academy emphasizes inclusive education and caters to a multilingual student body, many of whom are English Language Learners (ELLs).

Like this: Like Loading...

Related