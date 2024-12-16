With the rollout of Apple Intelligence and Galaxy AI, SellCell, a site for buying/selling used phones, conducted a survey to discover how users of iPhones and Samsung Galaxy smartphones feel about these new AI features.

Key questions on the survey include:

Have users upgraded to Galaxy AI or Apple Intelligence? If not why not?

Which AI features are most used and preferred?

Are users happy with their AI experience?

Which AI is winning: Galaxy AI or Apple Intelligence?

Would better AI features make users switch brands?

How important is AI when choosing a new phone?

Key findings from the report:

73% of iPhone users and 87% of Samsung users say AI features add little to no value, highlighting widespread apathy across both brands.

16.8% of iPhone users (1 in 6) would however consider switching to Samsung for better AI features, compared to only 9.7% of Samsung users willing to move to Apple.

AI matters more to iPhone users, 47.6% say It’s key in choosing a new phone vs. 23.7% of Samsung users

Among the most popular AI features are ‘Writing Tools’ (72%), ‘Notification summaries’ (54%), ‘Priority Messages’ (44.5%), ‘Clean Up in Photos’ (29.1%), and ‘Smart Reply in Mail and Messages’ (20.9%) for iPhone AI users and ‘Circle to Search’ (82.1%), ‘Photo Assist’ (55.5%), ‘Chat Assist’ (28.8%), ‘Note Assist’ (17.4%), and ‘Browsing Assist’ (11.6%) for Samsung AI users. Respondents were allowed to select multiple options.

When asked how Apple Intelligence compares to Galaxy AI, the responses from iPhone AI users were: 15.4% said Apple Intelligence is better, 5.9% said Galaxy AI is better, 32% admitted neither is better, and 46.7% did not know enough about AI to draw a comparison. Responses from Galaxy AI users were: 3.8% said Apple Intelligence is better, 7.8% said Galaxy AI is better, 75.4% polled nothing is better, and 13% did not know enough about AI to make a comparison.

Smartphone users in general are unsatisfied with the existing AI features as the survey recorded 73% of Apple Intelligence users and 87% of Galaxy AI users stating the new features to be either ‘not very valuable’ or they ‘add little to no value’ to their smartphone experience.

iPhone users showed relatively higher interest in mobile AI than Samsung users as almost half (47.6%) of iPhone users reported AI features as a ‘very’ or ‘somewhat’ important deciding factor when buying a new phone vs. 23.7% of Samsung users who said the same.

Around 1 in 6 iPhone users (16.8%) said they would consider switching to Samsung if they offered better AI features while a relatively lower 9.7% of Samsung users would consider moving to Apple for better AI features. The percentage of users loyal to the brand declined more notably (from 92% in 2021 to 78.9%) in the case of Apple, compared with Samsung (from 74% in 2021 to 67.2%). AI is not that important to justify a switch according to the remaining 4.3% of Apple users and 23.1% of Samsung users.

Apple users (11.6%) are more likely to pay for a subscription to use AI services than Samsung users (4%). However, most smartphone users (86.5% of iPhone AI users and 94.5% of Samsung users) said they would not pay to use AI. A mere 1.9% of Apple users and 1.5% of Samsung users are still undecided on whether they would pay an AI subscription.

Not updating to the latest software (57.6%), not finding them useful (36.7%) and inaccuracy (18.2%) are among the top reasons for not having used AI features according to iPhone users with an AI-supported model, whereas Samsung users revealed top reasons to be not finding them useful (44.2%), inaccuracy (35.5%), privacy and security concerns (30.1%) and not updating to the latest software (19.7%). Respondents were allowed to select multiple options.

You can find the complete report here:https://www.sellcell.com/blog/iphone-vs-samsung-ai-survey/). The survey included more than 2000 smartphone users including 1000+ iPhone users with an AI-supported model (iPhone 16 series, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max) and 1000+ Samsung Galaxy smartphone users with an AI-supported model (Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Z Flip5, and Galaxy Z Flip4), aged 18 years or older, based in the US.

