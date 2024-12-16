With the rollout of Apple Intelligence and Galaxy AI, SellCell, a site for buying/selling used phones, conducted a survey to discover how users of iPhones and Samsung Galaxy smartphones feel about these new AI features.
Key questions on the survey include:
- Have users upgraded to Galaxy AI or Apple Intelligence? If not why not?
- Which AI features are most used and preferred?
- Are users happy with their AI experience?
- Which AI is winning: Galaxy AI or Apple Intelligence?
- Would better AI features make users switch brands?
- How important is AI when choosing a new phone?
Key findings from the report:
- 73% of iPhone users and 87% of Samsung users say AI features add little to no value, highlighting widespread apathy across both brands.
- 16.8% of iPhone users (1 in 6) would however consider switching to Samsung for better AI features, compared to only 9.7% of Samsung users willing to move to Apple.
- AI matters more to iPhone users, 47.6% say It’s key in choosing a new phone vs. 23.7% of Samsung users
- Among the most popular AI features are ‘Writing Tools’ (72%), ‘Notification summaries’ (54%), ‘Priority Messages’ (44.5%), ‘Clean Up in Photos’ (29.1%), and ‘Smart Reply in Mail and Messages’ (20.9%) for iPhone AI users and ‘Circle to Search’ (82.1%), ‘Photo Assist’ (55.5%), ‘Chat Assist’ (28.8%), ‘Note Assist’ (17.4%), and ‘Browsing Assist’ (11.6%) for Samsung AI users. Respondents were allowed to select multiple options.
- When asked how Apple Intelligence compares to Galaxy AI, the responses from iPhone AI users were: 15.4% said Apple Intelligence is better, 5.9% said Galaxy AI is better, 32% admitted neither is better, and 46.7% did not know enough about AI to draw a comparison. Responses from Galaxy AI users were: 3.8% said Apple Intelligence is better, 7.8% said Galaxy AI is better, 75.4% polled nothing is better, and 13% did not know enough about AI to make a comparison.
- Smartphone users in general are unsatisfied with the existing AI features as the survey recorded 73% of Apple Intelligence users and 87% of Galaxy AI users stating the new features to be either ‘not very valuable’ or they ‘add little to no value’ to their smartphone experience.
- iPhone users showed relatively higher interest in mobile AI than Samsung users as almost half (47.6%) of iPhone users reported AI features as a ‘very’ or ‘somewhat’ important deciding factor when buying a new phone vs. 23.7% of Samsung users who said the same.
- Around 1 in 6 iPhone users (16.8%) said they would consider switching to Samsung if they offered better AI features while a relatively lower 9.7% of Samsung users would consider moving to Apple for better AI features. The percentage of users loyal to the brand declined more notably (from 92% in 2021 to 78.9%) in the case of Apple, compared with Samsung (from 74% in 2021 to 67.2%). AI is not that important to justify a switch according to the remaining 4.3% of Apple users and 23.1% of Samsung users.
- Apple users (11.6%) are more likely to pay for a subscription to use AI services than Samsung users (4%). However, most smartphone users (86.5% of iPhone AI users and 94.5% of Samsung users) said they would not pay to use AI. A mere 1.9% of Apple users and 1.5% of Samsung users are still undecided on whether they would pay an AI subscription.
- Not updating to the latest software (57.6%), not finding them useful (36.7%) and inaccuracy (18.2%) are among the top reasons for not having used AI features according to iPhone users with an AI-supported model, whereas Samsung users revealed top reasons to be not finding them useful (44.2%), inaccuracy (35.5%), privacy and security concerns (30.1%) and not updating to the latest software (19.7%). Respondents were allowed to select multiple options.
You can find the complete report here:https://www.sellcell.com/blog/iphone-vs-samsung-ai-survey/). The survey included more than 2000 smartphone users including 1000+ iPhone users with an AI-supported model (iPhone 16 series, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max) and 1000+ Samsung Galaxy smartphone users with an AI-supported model (Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Z Flip5, and Galaxy Z Flip4), aged 18 years or older, based in the US.
