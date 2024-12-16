Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From iGeneration: The iPhone SE and iPhone 14 and 14 Plus will disappear from Apple Stores in European Union countries, these models are the last to have been provided with a Lightning port.

° From AppleInsider: The UK’s BBC has complained about Apple’s notification summarization feature in iOS 18 completely fabricating the gist of an article. Here’s what happened, and why.

° From MacRumors: Apple’s website continues to state that the first vehicle models with support for next-generation CarPlay will “arrive in 2024,” but the clock is ticking.

° From 9to5Mac: The upcoming Seth Rogen comedy “The Studio” will feature a surprise appearance from Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos.

° From Macworld: Now that 2024 is wrapped up, here’s what we know is coming over the next year.

