According to the latest Canalys forecast, the tablet market in India saw an impressive surge in the third quarter of 2024, growing by 49% year-on-year, marking its best-ever quarter.

The iPad saw 8.7% growth year-on-year in the country, notes the research group. Canalys says Apple sold 230,000 tablets in quarter three of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023.

Apple now ranks sick among Indian tablet makers with 16.2% market share; that’s up from 11.9% in the third quarter of 2023. Ahead of the iPad maker in the country are Samsung with 27.4% market share.

