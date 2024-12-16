Apple TV+ has renewed its hit series, “Silo,” for two more seasons, after which the series will conclude, reports Deadline.

The two additional seasons will allow Executive Producer and Showrunner Graham Yost to tell the complete story of Hugh Howey’s New York Times bestselling trilogy of dystopian novels. “Silo”season two is currently streaming globally on Apple TV+, with new episodes every Friday through January 17, 2025.

“Silo” tells the story of the last ten thousand people on Earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences.

About Apple TV+

