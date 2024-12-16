As 2024 comes to a close, Apple has unveiled the most downloaded apps and games of the year across iPhone, iPad, and Apple Arcade, with charts localized for users in more than 30 countries and regions.

Now available on the App Store’s Today tab, the year-end charts include the top free and paid apps and games, as well as the top Apple Arcade games. Users can also discover the 2024 App Store Award winners, 17 apps and games selected by App Store Editors “that helped users ignite their creativity, achieve new milestones, and cherish everyday moments with family and friends across the App Store and the Apple ecosystem.”

You can check out this year’s most downloaded iPhone and iPad apps, games, and Arcade charts of 2024 in the U.S.

