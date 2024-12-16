Apple has announced a new holiday event from the Emmy Award-winning series “Carpool Karaoke: The Series,” with “A Carpool Karaoke Christmas.”

It’s now streaming on Apple TV+ and Apple Music and will roll out globally on December 20. This new special features Grammy Award-winning icons Lady Gaga and Dua Lipa, alongside Grammy Award-nominated Chappell Roan as they join Apple Music’s Zane Lowe for a globe-trotting caroling adventure.

