Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of December 8-13.

° Apple has announced plans to expand in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, starting with the launch of the Apple Store online in summer 2025.

° Apple is being sued for not curtailing child sexual abuse materials on iCloud.

° In his latest “Power On” newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Apple should position the Vision Pro as a gaming device.

° Apple TV+ series have been nominated for seven Golden Globe Awards, which honor achievements in movies and TV shows.

° Apple tops the list of the annual Management Top 250 ranking of America’s best-run companies as determined by the Wall Street Journal.

° A roadmap by Omedia says but Apple will remove the notch from the MacBook Pro in a few years.

° Apple’s Vision Pro has been named an “Innovation of the Year”by Popular Science.

° A survey says that 35% of Apple developers have no plans for visionOS apps.

° Apple has launched three new live global radio stations on Apple Music, its music streaming service.

° Apple TV+’s “Palm Royale” has been nominated for two MUAHS Guild Awards by the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild.

° Apple TV+’s “Slow Horses” is in the top 10 most streaming TV shows of 2024 as determined by JustWatch.

° An upcoming Apple Watch Ultra 3 will reportedly be able to send texts via satellite, reports Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

° Apple has announced that its investment in the United Kingdom has grown to exceed £18 billion over the past five years.

° Apple has released iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.2, introducing a new set of Apple Intelligence features designed to elevate users’ experience with iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

° Apple has revealed the winners of the 2024 App Store Awards, honoring 17 apps and games that “helped users ignite their creativity, achieve new milestones, and cherish everyday moments with family and friends.”

° The American Cinemas Editors has announced the nominees for its 75rd anniversary ACE Eddie Awards, which will be handed out next month. Apple TV+ productions picked up four nominations.

° Voice Memos now offers iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max users the ability to layer a vocal track on top of an existing instrumental recording — without the need for headphones.

° Apple has released visionOS 2.2, tvOS 18.2, and watchOS 11.2.

° Apple TV+ shows have collected 29 Children’s & Family Emmy nominations by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

° Apple has updated its iWork apps (Pages, Keynote, and Numbers) for iOS and iPadOS devices, adding Apple Intelligence features.

° Apple’s rumored new “iPhone 17 Air” (which some say will be dubbed the “iPhone Slim”) has reportedly entered the new product introduction phase (NPI) at Foxconn.

