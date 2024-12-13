Wondershare has announced that its video editing software, Filmora 14, has officially received Apple ProRes certification.

Users can now produce professional-grade content that meets Apple’s stringent requirements for quality, efficiency, and fidelity, according to Richard Hu, senior product planning manager at Wondershare. He adds that, not long ago, Filmora 14 underwent an update that leverages AI technology to enhance productivity and creativity in video editing.

Its new Smart Short Clips feature automatically extracts and edits highlights from long videos into short clips with one click. It also brought users with over ten new AI tools to enhance efficiency and quality, including Smart Scene Cut, translation-Lip-Sync, AI Face Mosaic, AI Portrait Cutout, AI Sound Effect, AI Video Enhancer, AI Voice Enhancer, AI Color Palette, and Voice Denoise. Professional features like Multi-Camera Editing, Planar Tracking, Path Curve, and Magnetic Timeline are also introduced.

A demo of Filmora 14 is available for download. Pricing starts at US$49.99/year.

