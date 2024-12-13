To mark its 20th anniversary, ProjectWizards is releasing Merlin Project 9, the latest version of its project management software.

According to CEO Frank Blome, the standout feature is an AI assistant that automatically generates project plans from a simple text description. Tasks, phases, dependencies, workloads, milestones, and risks are instantly organized into a Gantt chart. He describes Merlin Project 9’s two major features this way:

° Dynamic Baseline: Compare your current project status with earlier planning stages. Monitor progress, check if timelines and resource plans are met, and track project evolution over time.

° AI Assistant:

Effortlessly create complete project structures from a short text description, including tasks, dependencies, and resources. This simplifies the planning process, enabling faster and more efficient project setup.

Availability and Pricing

Merlin Project is available for Apple devices via the ProjectWizards Store and the Apple App Store. Subscriptions cost US$9.99/month ($99.99/year) for iPad and iPhone, and $19.99/month ($199.99/year) for Mac. A free 30-day trial is available. Learn more at www.projectwizards.net.



