Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From Apple Newsroom: His Majesty King Charles III visited Apple’s Battersea office in London to meet Apple employees, members of the British creative community, and students who have learned vital new skills like coding from educational programs supported by Apple and U.K.-based nonprofit The King’s Trust.

° From AppleInsider: Apple’s latest ad shows off Genmoji, or at least the idea of generating whatever emoji you want with Apple Intelligence, but the creations shown are clearly not representative of the actual tool.

° From MacRumors: Next year’s iPhone 17 Pro models will reportedly feature a major redesign, specifically centering around changes to the rear camera module, and now new supply chain information appears to confirm the striking change, according to a Chinese leaker.

° From The MacObserver: The Apple Watch Ultra 3 Release Date is set for September 2025, bringing advanced health features, satellite texting, and a larger display.

° From T3: Apple AirPods Pro 3 are tipped for an earlier than expected release date.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple Wallet now supports digital driver’s licenses in 10 locations.

° From MacVoices Live!: The next 2024 MacVoices Holiday Gift Guide features picks from Kelly Guimont, Ben Roethig, Kirk McElhearn, and Chuck Joiner, and include games and gaming gear, outdoor-use products, and more.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related