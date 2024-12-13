As noted by 9to5Mac, in the third entry of the Apple Immersive Video series called “Wild Life on Apple Vision Pro,” we’re treated to an in-depth and underwater dive with Epic Diving out of Florida to swim with tiger sharks.

Apple Immersive Video is a storytelling format that leverages 3D video recorded in 8K with a 180-degree field of view and Spatial Audio to transport viewers to the center of the action.

About the Vision Pro

Demos of the Apple Vision Pro at Apple Stores in the U.S. can be reserved on Apple.com. To reserve a free Vision Pro demo online, go here, then follow the steps to book an appointment at your local Apple Store.

Pricing for the Vision Pro starts at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts are available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

