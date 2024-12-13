As noted by MacRumors, Apple’s online store is offering a range of new accessories this week, several of which are exclusive to Apple. They are:

° The US$139.95 Nimble Podium 3-in-1 Charger (pictured): The Nimble Podium 3-in-1 Wireless Charger is a versatile charging solution designed to power your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch all at once. With Qi2 Certification and MagSafe compatibility, it delivers up to 15W of power for the fastest, most efficient charge possible. Whether standing upright or lying flat, Podium adapts to your needs. Built from 100% recycled plastic and aluminum, it’s as durable as it is eco-minded. Complete with a 35W USB-C Wall Charger and a 1.5m cable, Podium ensures ultimate flexibility for any lifestyle.

° The $49.95 Anker MagGo Power Bank (5K, Slim): Experience seamless fast charging with Anker MagGo Power Bank, perfect for charging your iPhone on the go. At just 0.34 inches thick, this power bank slips easily into any space. It has a special finish for enhanced grip and comfort. Equipped with up to 15W of Qi2-certified wireless output, the power bank keeps you charged no matter where your adventures lead.

° The $179.95 von Holzhausen Carry Sling for Vision Pro: With the von Holzhausen Carry Sling, you can carry your Apple Vision Pro in style. The ultra-compact Carry Sling transports and protects your Vision Pro and accessories. It can be worn as either a crossbody or shoulder bag and has a removable strap and retractable grab handle to fit into your backpack or luggage. The Carry Sling is made from Banbū, our ultra-durable, plant-based material made from bamboo, a highly renewable material.

