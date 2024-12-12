The Omni Group released a 4.5 update to OmniFocus, its task management software. With automation enhancements, OmniFocus 3.13 can now take full advantage of the new Voice Control features offered the latest iOS, iPadOS and macOS releases.

With improved Shortcuts actions for automation, enhanced integration in Spotlight results, Tips to reveal the hidden power of OmniFocus, and new Mac-exclusive appearance options, “OmniFocus 4.5 is here to help you focus, and will look good doing it,” according to the folks at the OmniGroup.

A demo is available for download for the Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro. Pricing starts at US$9.99 per month.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related