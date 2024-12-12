Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: macOS Sequoia 15.2 confirms M4 MacBook Air models are coming.

° From AppleInsider: DOJ demands for message and call data from Apple during the Trump administration, failed to obtain authorization, says the Office of the Inspector General in the current Biden administration.

° From The MacObserver: Beware of a potential phishing scam targeting Apple users with emails from appleaccount@insideapple.apple.com.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple has announced redesigned Beats iPhone case with a sapphire crystal camera control.

° From Macworld: If you hurry you can turn your iPhone into an iPod before Apple won’t let you anymore.

° From MacVoices Live!: The second part of the fifth MacVoices Holiday Gift Guide for 2024 has picks for Apple Watch enthusiasts, TV watchers, readers…and even scuba divers.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related