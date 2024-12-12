Kit Harrington (“Games of Thrones,” “The Eternals”) is set to join Mark Wahlberg in Apple TV+’s sequel to “The Family Plan,” reports Deadline.

Details around Harington’s role are being kept under wraps. Penned by David Coggeshall, “The Family Plan” sequel takes place at Christmas in Europe where Dan (Wahlberg) has planned the perfect vacation for the Morgans, but his past continues to haunt them in unexpected ways.

Wahlberg will also produce with the film being directed by Simon Cellan Jones. Hailing from Skydance Media, the sequel also stars Michelle Monaghan, Zoe Colletti and Van Crosby. The original premiered as the most-watched film on Apple TV+ following its debut last year.

