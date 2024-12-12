Apple has updated its iWork apps (Pages, Keynote, and Numbers) for iOS and iPadOS devices, adding Apple Intelligence features.

According to Apple’s release notes, Pages (the word processor) 14.3, Keynote (the presentation app) 14.3, and Numbers (the spreadsheet) 14.3 all let users:

° Proofread, rewrite, summarize, and compose text for your document, presentation, or presentation with Writing Tools;

° Create fun, original images for your document, presentation, or presentation with Image Playground;

° Siri can use ChatGPT to answer questions about content in your document, presentation, or presentation.

All the updates are available at the Mac App Store and Apple App Store.

