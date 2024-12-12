Apple TV+ shows have collected 29 Children’s & Family Emmy nominations by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

“Lovely Little Farm” is nominated in the PreSchool Series division.

“Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” and “Jane” are nominated in the Children’s Or Family Viewing Series.

“The Velveteen Rabbit” is nominated in the Fiction Special category.

“Frog and Toad” and “Interrupting Chicken” are nominated for the best Preschool Animated Series.

“Curses!” is nominated in the Children’s or Young Teen Animated Series category.

“Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie” is up for the Animated Special Award.

Phoenix Laroche as William in “The Velveteen Rabbit” is in the running as best Younger Performer in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program.

Donna Kimball as Mokey, Storyteller, and Cotterpin AND Karen Prell as Red and Ice Joe (both in “Fragile Rock” Back to the Rock”) are competing in the Puppetry Performer category.

Arianna McDonald as Marcie in “Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie” is nominated in the Younger Voice Performer in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program.

“Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” has two nominations in the Writing for a Preschool or Children’s Series category.

“Jane” is nominated in the Directing for a Single Camera Live Action division.

“The Velveteen Rabbit” is nominated in the Music Direction and Composition for a Live Action Program category.

“Frog and Toad” has picked up a Music Direction and Composition for an Animated Program nomination.

“Radishes vs . Strawberries” from “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” is nominated for best Original Song for a Children’s or Young Teen Program.

“Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” is notated for Cinematography for a Single Action Live Action Program.

“Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” is nominated for Editing for a Single Action Live Action Program.

“Frog and Toad” is nominated in the Editing for a Preschool Animated Program division.

“Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin” is nominated for Editing for an Animated Program award.

“Jane” and “The Velveteen Rabbit” are both up for the Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Live Action Program” award.

“Shape Island: The Winter Blues” is nominated in the Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Preschool Animated Program category.

“Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” is nominated in the Visual Effects for a Live Action Program division.

“Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock (Puppet Design entry)” and “The Velveteen Rabbit” are both nominated for Costume Design/Styling.

You can find the complete list of nominees here. Winners will be feted during the 2024 Children’s & Family Emmys ceremony March 15 in Los Angeles. Winners in the Juried Individual Achievement in Animation categories will be announced early next year, as will the Lifetime Achievement honoree and ceremony host and presenters.

