MacWeb, a provider of on-demand, bare-metal cloud services for Apple developers and IT teams, has launched three dedicated Mac mini configurations powered by Apple’s latest high-performance M4 and M4 Pro chips.

According to CEO Eric Bickford, here’s how the tiers are described:

MacWeb Base M4: Perfect for providing virtual remote desktop and priced at only $99 per month, this Mac mini tier provides a cost-effective solution for small to medium-size businesses, schools, and universities.

MacWeb Power M4 Pro: Ideal for more demanding workloads such as application development and testing, this tier offers a significant performance boost for faster build times and enhanced productivity. Priced at $199 per month, this cloud Mac mini service uses the M4 Pro chip with 12-core CPU and 24GB unified memory.

MacWeb Ultimate M4 Pro: Designed for mission-critical production applications and AI models, this tier delivers unparalleled performance and robust storage for the most demanding tasks. Priced at $299 per month, this cloud Mac mini service offers a 14-core CPU, 20-core GPU, and 64GB of unified memory.

MacWeb also continues to offer its popular M2-based Mac mini cloud services, providing developers with a range of options to meet their specific needs and macOS version requirements. What’s more, Thunderbolt 5 local networking now available in the cloud for M4 Pro-based services.

