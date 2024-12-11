The American Cinemas Editors has announced the nominees for its 75rd anniversary ACE Eddie Awards, which will be handed out next month. Apple TV+ productions picked up four nominations.

“STEVE! (Martin) a Documentary in 2 Pieces” is nominated for two Best Edited Documentary Series awards. Why two? As the title says, it’s in two parts. “Slow Horses” is nominated for Best Edited Drama Series. “Disclaimer” is nominated for Best Edited Limited Series. You can find the complete list of nominees here.

