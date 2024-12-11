Apple has revealed the winners of the 2024 App Store Awards, honoring 17 apps and games that “helped users ignite their creativity, achieve new milestones, and cherish everyday moments with family and friends.”

The company says this year’s winning developers have created apps and games that improved users’ lives and impacted culture around the world. From solo entrepreneurs to multinational teams, these App Store Award winners were chosen from 45 finalists by App Store Editors for demonstrating the highest levels of user experience, design, and innovation.

The winning apps and games highlight the endless opportunities across the App Store and the Apple ecosystem. Kino shows users how cinematic life can be through its film-inspired filters and advanced controls. Moises empowers musicians on iPad to hone their craft with powerful AI tools, and Lightroom excels on Mac with its transformative photo editing capabilities. Lumy on Apple Watch helps users embrace the patterns of the sun and find the magic in each day, while F1 TV brings immersive race-viewing experiences to fans at home.

In the gaming category, AFK Journey delivers action-packed, tactical adventures and rich storylines to players on iPhone. Squad Busters combines competition with feel-good fun through exciting multiplayer gameplay, and Thank Goodness You’re Here! brings nonstop laughter with fun and silly skits. And on Apple Arcade, Balatro+ reinvents the rules of card games with every new hand.

This year’s inaugural winners of the Apple Vision Pro category pushed the boundaries of spatial computing with immersive experiences and intuitive controls. What If…? An Immersive Story welcomes users to a world with limitless possibilities in the Marvel Universe, while the sights and sounds of THRASHER: Arcade Odyssey transport players to colorful, cosmic worlds.

You can find more details here.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related