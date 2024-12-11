In addition to macOS Sequoia, iOS 18.2, and iPadOS 18.2, Apple has also released visionOS 2.2, tvOS 18.2, and watchOS 11.2.

VisionOS 12.2 adds new wide and ultrawide aspect ratios to the Mac Virtual Display feature, so you can have more workspace when using the Vision Pro as a display for your Mac. Apple says that the ultrawide setting is the equivalent of two 5K monitors side by side.

Here are all the new features, per Apple’s release notes:

– Use Mac apps and games with a new aspect ratio: wide (21:9) and ultrawide (32:9) – the equivalent of two 5K monitors side by side

– Route audio from your Mac to Apple Vision Pro

Apple TV

– Watch up to five MLS and MLB games at once with Multiview

– Watch live sporting events together with SharePlay

Safari

– Tap to view spatial photos and videos embedded on web pages

To install visionOS 2.2, on your Vision Pro:

° From the Home Screen, open Settings > General > Software Update.

° Select Update Now.

° Wait for Vision Pro to finish installing the OS update. You can remove the headset while it’s updating.

tvOS 18.2 for the Apple TV set-top box adds new Snoopy screen savers. It also includes natural language search support for Siri for looking for movies, music, and TV shows.

What’s more, tvOS 18.2 also includes an option that lets the ‌Apple TV‌ automatically detect the best aspect ratio for a television or projector, along with new aspect ratios for projectors. Options include 16:9, 21:9, 2.37:1, 2.39:1, 2.40:1, DCI 4K, and 32:9.

tvOS 18.2 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the ‌‌Apple TV‌‌. Open up Settings and go to System > Software Update to get the new software. ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ owners who have automatic software updates activated will be upgraded to tvOS 18.1 automatically.

watchOS 11.2 is compatible with the Apple Watch Series 6 and later, the Apple Watch SE 2, and all Apple Watch Ultra models.

According to Apple’s release notes, this update includes improvements for your Apple Watch, including:

– Tides app expands map support for tidal conditions and coastal locations in China

– Camera Remote app can pause recording of iPhone video

You can download watchOS 11.2 on an iPhone running iOS 18.2 by launching the Apple Watch app. Go to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least a 50% battery charge, and it needs to be placed on a charger.

Finally, Apple also released HomePod Software 18.2 for the HomePod and HomePod mini. Here are Apple’s release notes: Software version 18.2 includes bug fixes and stability improvements.

Siri on HomePod is now integrated with Apple Music natural language search so you can describe what you want to hear using any combination of categories like genre, mood, decade or activity.

Enhance Dialogue on HomePod (2nd generation) when paired with Apple TV 4K gives you the option to hear speech more clearly over background sounds using real-time audio processing and machine learning.

‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ software is installed automatically on the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌ unless the feature is disabled‌‌‌‌. However, HomePods and HomePod minis can also be manually updated in the Home app by tapping on the More button, choosing Home Settings, and then selecting the Software Update option.

