Apple has launched Tap to Pay on iPhone in Chili, empowering merchants to use iPhone to accept in-person, contactless payments.

With Tap to Pay on iPhone, merchants can accept contactless payments through a supporting iOS app on an iPhone Xs or later running the latest iOS version. At checkout, the merchant will simply prompt the customer to hold their contactless credit or debit card, iPhone or Apple Watch, or other digital wallet near the merchant’s iPhone, and the payment will be securely completed using NFC technology. No additional hardware is needed, so merchants can accept payments from wherever they do business.

