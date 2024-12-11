They’re here! Apple has released iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.2, introducing a new set of Apple Intelligence features designed to elevate users’ experience with iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

The updates build on the first set of capabilities already introduced. Apple Intelligence is a personal intelligence system that Apple says “delivers helpful and relevant intelligence while taking an extraordinary step forward for privacy in AI.” Now users can explore creative new ways to express themselves visually with Image Playground, create interesting emoji with Genmoji, and make their writing even more dynamic with new enhancements to Writing Tools.

Building on Apple Intelligence, users with an iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro can instantly learn more about their surroundings with visual intelligence with Camera Control. And now with ChatGPT integrated into Writing Tools and Siri, users can tap into ChatGPT’s expertise without having to switch between apps, helping them get things done faster and easier than ever before. You can find more details here.

Today, Apple Intelligence also begins language expansion with localized English support for Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, and the U.K., giving even more users around the world powerful new ways to use their iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Additional languages, including Chinese, English (India), English (Singapore), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, and Vietnamese will be coming throughout the year, with an initial set arriving in a software update in April.

