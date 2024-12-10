Capcom’s Resident Evil 2 remake has arrived on Apple devices. It’s a free downloads, but you’ll have to make in-purchase apps to unlock all the features.

However, Capcom is running a promotional discount of 75% off the usual price for a limited time. From now until January 8, the base game can be purchased for US$9.99, while all in-game rewards can be unlocked for $1.99. After that date, the game will cost $39.99.

Here’s how the game is described: A deadly virus engulfs the residents of Raccoon City in September of 1998, plunging the city into chaos as flesh eating zombies roam the streets for survivors. An unparalleled adrenaline rush, gripping storyline, and unimaginable horrors await you.

Resident Evil 2 requires an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 16 series model to run, along with iPads and Macs equipped with M1 chips or later. The game supports cross-progression across supported Apple devices, so players can continue their progress whether playing on iPhone, iPad, or Mac. It’s also a universal purchase, so once you pay for it, you can play it across your various Apple devices.

