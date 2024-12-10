Grovemade has announced a new all-in-one desk solution, the Wool Felt Studio Pad.

It’s designed to handle your tech, define your desk space, and stores your small items in easy reach. It’s made of Merino wool felt for softness and warmth, natural hardwood for character and feel, and an aluminum chassis that keeps everything stable. Integrated cord slots allow for simple cord management.

The Studio Pad’s aluminum lip, cushioned by wool and framed by hardwood, holds your things at just the right angle and manages your cords. The size frames and holds: your keyboard, mouse, coffee cup, notepad, and spare change right in front of you.

The Wool Felt Studio Pad is available in two colors (dark and light grey) from grovemade.com for the special introductory price of US$200.

