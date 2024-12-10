Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has further enhanced the digital payment experience. Users in Brazil can now add their Bybit Card to their Apple Pay.

To set up the Bybit Card on Apple Pay, users just add the card to their personal Apple Wallet and access the crypto payment convenience wherever they are with their mobile devices. The Apple Pay integration allows Bybit Card users to pay with and purchase crypto.

This option incorporates the use of Apple’s Face ID, Touch ID, or passcodes alongside dynamic security codes for authentication. Valued for its safety, Apple Pay works through unique Device Account Numbers encrypted and stored in a Secure Element chip, keeping card details private and safe.

