JustWatch, the largest streaming guide in the world, has released its 2024 Streaming Charts wrap up, where it calculates the most popular movies and TV shows of the year. And Apple TV+’s “Slow Horses” made the top 10 list of most viewed TV series.

JustWatch’s Streaming Charts are calculated by user activity, including: clicking on a streaming offer, adding a title to a watchlist, and marking a title as “seen.” The data is collected from over 45 million movie and TV show fans per month. It is updated daily for 140 countries across 4,500 streaming services.

Apple TV+ has announced a six-episode sixth season for the acclaimed, darkly comedic spy drama “Slow Horses” following its season four finale in October. The Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning series stars Academy Award winner Gary Oldman, who has been honored with Golden Globe, Emmy and BAFTA Award nominations for his outstanding performance as the beloved, irascible Jackson Lamb.

Season six will see the Slow Horses on the run as Diana Taverner embroils them all in a fatally high-stakes game of retaliation and revenge.

