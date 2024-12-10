Apple TV+’s “Palm Royale” has been nominated for two MUAHS Guild Awards by the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild.

The series is nominated for Best Period and/Or Character Make-Up and Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling. You can find the complete list of nominees here. Winners will be announced in February.

About ‘Palm Royale’

Apple has renewed “Palm Royale” for a second season. Here’s how the series is described: Set in high society Palm Beach in the powder keg year of 1969, “Palm Royale” is a true underdog story that follows Maxine Simmons (Kristen Wiig) as she endeavors to break into Palm Beach high society. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, “Palm Royale” asks the same question that still baffles us today: “How much of yourself are you willing to sacrifice to get what someone else has?” “Palm Royale” is a testament to every outsider fighting for their chance to truly belong.

