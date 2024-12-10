Apple Original Films has unveiled the trailer for the upcoming thriller “The Gorge,” starring Miles Teller, Anya Taylor-Joy and Sigourney Weaver. It will debut on Apple TV+ on February 14, 2025.

Here’s how the film is described: Two highly-trained operatives (Teller and Taylor-Joy) are appointed to posts in guard towers on opposite sides of a vast and highly classified gorge, protecting the world from an undisclosed, mysterious evil that lurks within. They bond from a distance while trying to stay vigilant in defending against an unseen enemy. When the cataclysmic threat to humanity is revealed to them, they must work together in a test of both their physical and mental strength to keep the secret in the gorge before it’s too late.

An Apple Original Film, “The Gorge” is directed by Scott Derrickson and written by Zach Dean. Hailing from Skydance Media, “The Gorge” is produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger for Skydance, alongside Derrickson, C. Robert Cargill and Sherryl Clark through Crooked Highway, and Adam Kolbrenner, Zach Dean and Gregory Goodman. Teller executive produces.

