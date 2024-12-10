Apple has launched three new live global radio stations on Apple Music, its music streaming service.

Music fans around the world can now tune in to Apple Música Uno, Apple Music Club, and Apple Music Chill — in addition to Apple Music 1, Apple Music Hits, and Apple Music Country — and listen to live-hosted radio for free, without a subscription, on Apple Music Radio. Here’s how the channels are described by Apple:

Apple Música Uno speaks directly to the wealth of stylistic diversity in Latin music around the world. The focus will always be on music, specifically what’s new, current, and moving culture — from Música Mexicana and reggaetón, to tropical, Latin pop, and more. Latin superstar Becky G is the station’s official launch host, and fellow luminaries Rauw Alejandro and Grupo Frontera will host special shows of their own. On a daily basis, listeners will be welcomed by Evelyn Sicairos and Lechero, two prominent radio personalities whose passion for music and drawing cross-cultural connections will set the tone and energy for the station as a whole. They will each host their own flagship playlist show five days a week, with Sicairos helming La Oficial Radio, and Lechero taking over ¡Dale Play! Radio. Additional programming will include Puro Pop Radio, informed by the beloved playlist of the same name, while weekend programming will take cues from Cumbia Pa’ La Fiesta, Canciones Caras, and Por Siempre Hits.

The first song to air on Apple Música Uno will be Bad Bunny’s new release, “EL CLúB.” Artists will frequently provide track-by-track breakdowns of their own albums, as well as a look into the songs that have most recently inspired them. On-air talent will speak Spanish and English.

Apple Music Club is home to anyone who loves dance and electronic music, as well as club culture. But it’s also more ambitious than that. Whether in Berlin or Brooklyn, London or Tokyo, every party or club night must end at some point. It won’t on Apple Music Club, where mixes from the globe’s most important and forward-thinking DJs and dance floors will be thoughtfully curated into a set that is fully alive, and happening around the clock, every day of the year. Tim Sweeney and NAINA will act as guides, providing context around each mix, which will cover a full spectrum of sounds, from the festival circuit to the underground — all of them also available at any time as DJ Mixes on Apple Music.

Apple Music Chill is an escape, a refuge, a sanctuary in sound — a place listeners can turn to throughout their day. It’s a radio station committed to a mood. Programming will be a continuous flow of chill highlights across genres, interspersed with mindful moments meant to remind listeners to make the time to find center and calm. The aim is to offer respite through expert curation, a place where listeners can feel at ease at any time.

Apple Music Chill will kick off with the exclusive premiere of Beck’s new recording of George Harrison’s “Be Here Now,” the first song to air on the station. Listeners will also find the velvety tones of discerning tastemakers like Brian Eno, Stephan Moccio, and Zane Lowe expertly taking them through stories of calm and wellbeing in their own hosted shows, while Apple Music’s Sabi will act as station guide throughout the week.

About Apple Music Radio

Fans can enjoy Apple Music Radio wherever they listen to Apple Music, including iPhone, iPad, CarPlay, Apple Watch, Apple TV, Mac, HomePod, and on the web at music.apple.com. They can also ask Siri to play Apple Música Uno, Apple Music Club, and Apple Music Chill, in addition to Apple Music 1, Apple Music Hits, and Apple Music Country.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related