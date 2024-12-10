Apple has announced that its investment in the United Kingdom has grown to exceed £18 billion over the past five years — and its engineering teams in the country have also doubled during that time.

This builds on Apple’s longstanding connection to the U.K., where the company now supports 550,000 jobs through direct employment, its supply chain, and the iOS app economy.

“We’ve been serving customers in the U.K. for more than 40 years, and we’re proud of our deep connection with communities across this country,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said a press release. “We’re thrilled to be growing our Apple teams here, and to keep supporting the extraordinary innovators, creators, and entrepreneurs who are pushing the boundaries of technology in so many ways.”

Apple’s U.K. engineering teams — located in London, Cambridge, and throughout the country — perform critical work and research across a wide range of products and services. That includes support for key technologies in Apple Intelligence, such as Siri’s deep integration into Apple products, and Private Cloud Compute. Apple teams in the U.K. also focus on core areas like silicon engineering, as well as award-winning services like Apple Music, Apple TV+, and more.

The first Apple Store in the U.K. opened 20 years ago, and today there are 40 stores located across the country. Many of these stores are in historic locations, including flagship stores on Regent Street and Brompton Road in London.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related