Popular Science has announced its annual Best of What’s New Awards, “the most innovative and groundbreaking products that debuted the past year” — and they include the Apple Vision Pro.

Now in its 37th year, the Best of What’s New Awards spans 10 essential categories: Gadgets, Entertainment, Aerospace, Personal Care, Auto, Engineering, Sports & Outdoors, Home, Emergency Services, and Health. Apple’s Vision Pro won the “Innovation of the Year” in the Gadgets category.

“Each winner represents a significant technological advancement in its field and provides a service that makes our lives safer, better, or more accessible,” according to the folks at Popular Science. “From mosquito protection technology to the first spacewalk by a private agency and a smart hairdryer that optimizes scalp and hair health to a transparent OLED TV, this year’s list highlights a dynamic and exciting collection of products and services.”

More information about the 2024 Best of What’s New Awards can be found on popsci.com.

